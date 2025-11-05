UGA No. 5, Georgia Tech No. 17 in first College Football Playoff ranking

ATLANTA — The College Football Playoff committee released its first rankings for the 2025 season on Tuesday night. The committee ranked the Georgia Bulldogs at No. 5 and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 17.
If the 12-team playoffs were to start today, the Bulldogs would make it, but the Yellow Jackets would just miss out.
How do the playoffs work this year? The five best-ranked conference champions are guaranteed spots in the playoff and the top four are guaranteed first-round byes.
This season, the CFP will use a “straight seeding” model and place the teams on the same line in the bracket as their ranking.
Here’s the full top 25 for Nov. 4.
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
- Brigham Young
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Virginia
- Louisville
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia Tech
- Miami
- USC
- Iowa
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Washington
- Pitt
- Tennessee
