UGA No. 5, Georgia Tech No. 17 in first College Football Playoff ranking

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Gunner Stockton (L) and Haynes King (R) (Getty Images)
ATLANTA — The College Football Playoff committee released its first rankings for the 2025 season on Tuesday night. The committee ranked the Georgia Bulldogs at No. 5 and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 17.

If the 12-team playoffs were to start today, the Bulldogs would make it, but the Yellow Jackets would just miss out.

How do the playoffs work this year? The five best-ranked conference champions are guaranteed spots in the playoff and the top four are guaranteed first-round byes.

This season, the CFP will use a “straight seeding” model and place the teams on the same line in the bracket as their ranking.

Here’s the full top 25 for Nov. 4.

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Brigham Young
  8. Texas Tech
  9. Oregon
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Texas
  12. Oklahoma
  13. Utah
  14. Virginia
  15. Louisville
  16. Vanderbilt
  17. Georgia Tech
  18. Miami
  19. USC
  20. Iowa
  21. Michigan
  22. Missouri
  23. Washington
  24. Pitt
  25. Tennessee

