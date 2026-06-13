Man gets 2 life sentences for running meth ring out of metro Atlanta auto shop

ATHENS, Ga. — A Comer man was sentenced to serve two life sentences in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to drug charges for trafficking thousands of kilos of methamphetamines.

The FBI in Athens began investigating James Len Ramey, 54, after authorities received information in January 2024 that he was dealing meth from Rapid Lube in Athens.

Investigation determined that Ramey’s supplier received the liquid meth hidden in boxes of jalapeños imported from Mexico. Law enforcement said the meth was converted at a lab at a house in Monroe.

Authorities said Ramey distributed the meth “to a network of downstream dealers.”

“I’m proud of the collaboration and teamwork invested in this case, which led to the seizure of a significant amount of dangerous drugs. These substances have devastating effects on our community and far too often claim lives unnecessarily,” said Athens Clarke County Police Chief Jerry Saulters.

“The vast amount of methamphetamine being supplied is truly alarming and serves as a strong reminder that even in safe, close-knit communities like Walton County, we must stay vigilant,” said Walton County Sheriff Keith Brooks. “Collaboration at all governmental levels is essential for operational success, and we appreciate the strong partnerships.”

Ramey pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Oct. 14, 2025.

His federal sentence will be served consecutively.

U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self III presided over the case.

There is no parole in the federal system.

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