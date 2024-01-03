2 accused of trafficking meth out of northeast Georgia hotel, police say

ATHENS, Ga. — Police have arrested two people they said trafficked meth out of a Georgia hotel.
On Friday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said they conducted a drug operation at a hotel in the 100 block of Old Epps Bridge Road.
Authorities said the operation stemmed from an investigation of possible methamphetamine trafficking.
Officials found Tyler Stalker, 40, of Ellijay and Angela Mosley, 43, of Gainesville inside the hotel in possession of nearly nine pounds of methamphetamine.
Stalker reportedly also had a .38 caliber revolver in his possession.
The pair were both charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Stalker was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
