Chilly trick-or-treat forecast; frost advisory and freeze warning Saturday

ATLANTA — Make sure to bundle up if you’re going out trick-or-treating Friday night and keep the jackets handy for Saturday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says lows will drop into the 30s for many areas overnight.

With the coldest temperatures of the season comes frost and freeze alerts – with a freeze warning tonight over the far northeast Georgia mountains, including Habersham and Rabun Counties. The frost advisory includes almost all of the Channel 2 viewing area.

Make sure to protect your pets and your sensitive plants and bring them inside if you can.

In addition to the near-freezing temperatures, Severe Weather Team 2 is also tracking our next chance for rain on Sunday.

