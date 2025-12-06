Chilly and cloudy day ahead of SEC Championship game

ATLANTA — Whether you bleed black and red or crimson and white, fans need to bundle up for the chilly day ahead of the big game.

The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up to face Alabama in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says it will be chilly today with high temperatures near 50 degrees.

It’s going to be mostly cloudy with light passing showers early Saturday, then it will clear up.

Deon says it will be a drier Sunday, and we will get more sunlight. Temperaturs will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Keep your umbrellas handy, as scattered showers return Sunday night and continue into early Monday, then dry out on Tuesday.

