Cherokee County woman arrested after cutting off part of roommate’s finger, deputies say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County woman is facing charges after deputies said she stabbed her roommate earlier this month.

According to an arrest warrant, 47-year-old Antawana Nitara Brantley stabbed her roommate at their Acworth apartment in the afternoon on Nov. 20.

Deputies said Brantley cut off a portion of the victim’s left ring finger. Additionally, Brantley stabbed the victim’s boyfriend after he tried to protect her from Brantley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brantley is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated battery.

Brantley remains in Cherokee County Jail.

Channel 2 Action News has requested Brantley’s booking photo.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Residents of fire damaged apartments say they’re being blocked from retrieving belongings

©2023 Cox Media Group