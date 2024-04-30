Cherokee County man admits to raping child in her own bed, sentenced to prison

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County man is heading to prison after the District Attorney’s office says he admitted to raping a child several times.

Earlier this month, the D.A. Susan Treadaway’s office says Jeremy Lenard Varner, 43 of Canton, pleaded guilty to three counts of rape. As part of his plea, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole, followed by life as a registered sex offender.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office started investigating Varner in November 2018 when the girl told a family member that he had raped her.

Prosecutors say that the child and her family knew Varner, but did not comment on how.

They also say the girl told them the assaults happened in her bedroom.

“This young victim has been incredibly strong throughout this process, but emotional scars can take a lifetime to heal. Through this negotiated plea, justice was served and the victim was spared from reliving this trauma in front of a jury,” said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. “The victim and her family can now move forward with their lives knowing that this sex offender will spend the next 25 years in prison.”

According to Georgia Department of Corrections records, Varner has been incarcerated more than once on unrelated charges including armed robbery, burglary and meth possession.

