Car slams into Canton car wash

CANTON, Ga. — Police say no one was hurt after a car crashed into the waiting area of a car wash and oil change business in Canton.

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Canton officers responded earlier Thursday after a car drove into the waiting area of a local business that provides car wash and oil change services. Authorities did not release the name of the business.

Authorities said the crash caused damage to the building, but no injuries were reported.

The CPD says the waiting area happened to be empty at the time of the crash because of rainy weather.

Officials are reminding drivers to use extra caution on the roads, especially during wet conditions.

“Please remember to slow down and drive carefully, especially during rainy weather,” the department said in a message following the crash.

No additional details about the driver or the cause of the crash have been released.

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