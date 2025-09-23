103-year-old retired Top Gun pilot honored by NASCAR

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — NASCAR honored Claude Levinge, a 103-year-old retired Top Gun pilot, in Cherokee County Tuesday.

Claude Levinge, who served as a fighter pilot in World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam, was visited by NASCAR officials at The Retreat at Canton, where he resides.

For almost all of his 103 years, Claude Levinge has loved things that go fast.

“Keeps the guy behind me from catching me,” he said.

“He loves going fast. His famous saying is, ‘I used to be fast. Now I’m half-fast!’” said Charlie Levinge, Claude Levinge’s son.

Claude Levinge, known as “The Captain,” has always had a passion for speed, which he demonstrated throughout his military career.

“He catapulted off aircraft carriers. More like drag racing—but faster. He’s used to going real fast,” Charlie Levinge said.

Daniel Suarez, a stock car driver, visited Claude Levinge and invited him to be an honorary official at an upcoming race.

Brandon Hutchison, EchoPark Speedway general manager, expressed gratitude for Levinge’s service, stating, “For us to have the opportunity to be free rested on the shoulders of guys like you.”

Levinge’s call sign during his service was “Ace,” and he was one of the original graduates of the Top Gun program.

Levinge plans to attend the NASCAR race as an honorary official, continuing his lifelong connection to speed and aviation.

