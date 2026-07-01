Channel 2 gets inside look at multi-agency security center keeping FIFA fans safe

ATLANTA — As thousands of visitors flock to downtown Atlanta, several law enforcement agencies are keeping their eyes out to make sure they all stay safe.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne got an inside look at a multi-agency nerve center below street level.

“We are staying hyper-focused, hyper-vigilant,” said Paul Guerrucci, the Vice President of the Georgia World Congress Center’s Department of Public Safety. “We are on the highest alert that we can be.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Georgia World Congress Center Emergency Operations Center is playing a key role in the safety and the security of all of the FIFA World Cup-related events in Atlanta.

“This is a huge unified command planning structure,” Guerrucci said. “We have every agency imaginable helping us with this endeavor.”

Winne was able to drop in on a meeting that Guerrucci says was specifically about how to manage traffic and pedestrian flow when Thursday’s match was planned to let out.

RELATED STORIES:

“The command, the supervisors that are all strategically placed throughout this campus region to manage that traffic when the game lets out coordinate with the City of Atlanta, GDOT, ATL DOT and a traffic control center to manage that process,” he explained.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Department of Community Supervision and the Georgia National Guard Civil Support Team are some of the state agencies helping out.

“This event is just going extremely well at this point,” Guerrucci said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group