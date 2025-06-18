Chance of storms Thursday before summer heat arrives

High pressure to our east and rising Gulf moisture is keeping us at risk of showers and storms Thursday.

By Friday – the first day of summer – we are going to get drier and hotter as high pressure moves in through the weekend and the beginning of next week.

Expect a high temperature of 91 degrees for Friday then 93 on Saturday and Sunday. That’s a few degrees short of the record of 98 for those dates.

We will have the potential to reach the mid-90s next week.

