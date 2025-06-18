Local

Chance of storms Thursday before summer heat arrives

By WSBTV.com News Staff
High pressure to our east and rising Gulf moisture is keeping us at risk of showers and storms Thursday.

By Friday – the first day of summer – we are going to get drier and hotter as high pressure moves in through the weekend and the beginning of next week.

Expect a high temperature of 91 degrees for Friday then 93 on Saturday and Sunday. That’s a few degrees short of the record of 98 for those dates.

We will have the potential to reach the mid-90s next week.

