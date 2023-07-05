Cars salesmen posed as managers to steal from customers, police say. One was just arrested

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One of the two Gwinnett County cars salesmen accused of stealing thousands from customers is now in custody.

Lawrenceville police confirmed to Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that 27-year-old Alexander Weigard was booked into jail around 1 a.m. with no bond. Officers are still on the lookout for 30-year-old Ibrahim Ali.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last month on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m., Channel 2 Action News learned that detectives started to investigate the employees at Auto Star car dealership back in February.

The department received multiple complaints of customers who believed the employees defrauded them. Both Weigard and Ali presented themselves as managers of the dealership, according to police.

The pair would then reportedly ask the victims for a down payment on a vehicle and after receiving the cash, the victims were told to return the following day to finalize the loan process.

“The following day, when the victims came back, they found out that suspects told them they did not qualify for the loan and company had a no refund policy therefore the money they just put down is lost,” Captain Salvador Ortega told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

TRENDING STORIES:

The pair also allegedly ran social media pages to lure their victims to the dealership by advertising vehicles for sale owned by Auto Star. Police discovered those pages were just part of their ruse.

It eventually unraveled when the victims went to police to demand action to get their money back.

“$1,000 to a victim who lost $15,000. So we are looking at over fifty thousand dollars,” Ortega said.

After the owners of Auto Star were made aware of the complaints from victims, both Weigard and Ali were terminated. Anyone who believes they have been victimized by the pair is urged to contact Det. Woods via email or call 770-670-5172.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Police searching for car salesmen accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers

©2022 Cox Media Group