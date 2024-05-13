Business owners say illegal dumping making busy shopping center parking lot look like ‘junkyard’

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A local business owner said someone used a U-Haul trailer to dump garbage in the middle of the busy shopping plaza.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln was along Fairburn Road in Douglasville Monday, where property management reached out to Channel 2 Action News for help.

Business owners said that daily, people pull up and drop things off like furniture, trash and debris in the middle of the parking lot.

Business owners said the blight and odor from the trash has been a detriment to business.

“So many customers complain about that,” Des Patel said. “They come in and it feels something like a junkyard.”

Lincoln found that that one section of the parking lot is owned by a private entity in California.

