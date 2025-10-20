Broncos honor Demaryius Thomas with Ring of Fame ceremony

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos unveiled Demaryius Thomas’ pillar in their Ring of Fame plaza in a ceremony outside Empower Field on Sunday, honoring the late wide receiver during their celebration of their Super Bowl 50 team.

“That smile took me through some very hard times,” said his mother, Katina Smith, who broke down in tears when her son’s pillar was unveiled prior to the Broncos’ game against the New York Giants.

The Broncos celebrated Thomas during their alumni weekend that featured the 10-year reunion of their Super Bowl 50-winning team that included Thomas.

Thomas died in 2021 at age 33 after suffering a seizure.

“I’m wanting to touch his face again,” Smith said as she reached out to caress the cheeks on his bronze image. “This right here, it’s like he’s still here with us today and in our hearts. So, he lives on through all of us and through all the community and his fans.

Former Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said that smile was what he remembered most about Thomas.

“He put a smile on your face. The NFL’s tough. A lot of games, a lot of ups and downs, so you have some rough days. And D.T. could always catch you as a coach when you had a rough day and make you smile again and make you feel good,” Kubiak said. “D.T.’s just a tremendous person, tremendous player.”

DeMarcus Ware said when he first saw Thomas’ image on the pillar, “I saw that angel-like mentality, that peace that everybody wants to have in their lives and I just wanted to pray for everybody ... because that’s what D.T. would have done.”

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, whose pillar is next to Thomas’, called Thomas “every bit as good a human being as he was a player,” and he revealed that Thomas was a big part of him choosing to play in Denver after spending his first 13 seasons with the Colts.

“When all of y’all asked me what’s the main reason you came to Denver, I’m not sure I gave you all of the honest answers back in 2012. But Demaryius Thomas was a big reason for it because I never played with a receiver quite like him,” Manning said.

“I played with Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne, unbelievable receivers. But nobody was as big and as powerful as Demaryius was,” Manning said, “and I was just kind of wondering what would that be like? And it was every bit as good as I thought it would be.”

Thomas’ father, Bobby Thomas, called the unveiling “a beautiful moment.”

“I’m hoping there’s more to come,” Thomas said, “especially the (Pro Football) Hall of Fame. I can’t wait for that one.”

Kubiak presented wide receiver Andre Johnson, whom he coached in Houston, in Canton, Ohio, last year, “and D.T.’s not far behind him. In a lot of ways the same type player, same type person. So, I look forward to being there someday for him.”

