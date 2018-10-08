0 Braves live to see a Game 4 with 6-5 win over Dodgers

ATLANTA - Freddie Freeman annihilated a ball into the Chop House. While jogging to first base, he clinched both fists, looked over to the Braves dugout and unprecedentedly let out a celebratory cheer.

He’d waited five years for the chance to restore hope to the Braves faithful. His visually emotional moment came against Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood, his good friend and former teammate who hadn’t allowed a homer to a left-hander prior to the at-bat (168 plate appearances).

Freeman’s first-pitch shot spared the Braves of disaster. They defeated the Dodgers 6-5, extending the National League Division Series to Game 4 and winning the first postseason game in SunTrust Park history.

Sunday was the first signs of life from the Braves’ offense, which saw just two runners reach third in the first pair of games, shifted from its aggressive approach in the second frame. The Dodgers rookie starter Walker Buehler lost control of the zone, evidently disrupted by the ear-splitting “chop chants” serenading the Braves’ first playoff game at their new(ish) home.

Nick Markakis opened the frame with a walk before Johan Camargo and Kurt Suzuki struck out. Ozzie Albies singled and forced Buehler to walk Charlie Culberson to face pitcher Sean Newcomb. Newcomb stood still as Buehler threw four straight balls, plating the Braves’ first run of the series.

On a 3-0 count with the bases still full, Ronald Acuna withdrew his bat as Buehler bulleted a pitch noticeably above the strike zone. Home plate umpire Gary Cederstrom incorrectly ruled it a strike, extending Acuna’s at-bat.

For the Braves, it’s a good thing he did. Acuna skied the next pitch into the left-field seats, erupting a sold-out SunTrust Park and freeing the Braves of their lackadaisical offensive outputs.

He became the youngest player in postseason history to hit a grand slam, surpassing a 21-year-old Mickey Mantle in the 1953 World Series. Acuna had his first signature October moment.

Newcomb started the game, providing two scoreless with the help of a couple double plays, including one via former Brave Matt Kemp.

Newcomb issued a lead-off walk to Kike Hernandez in the third. He retired the next two before walking Chris Taylor, prompting Snitker to unlock his bullpen.

In came Kevin Gausman, initially projected as the Game 3 starter before the Braves shifted to Newcomb. Justin Turner singled on the fifth pitch of the ensuing at-bat, and the ball skated by Acuna. The hit and error plated the Dodgers’ first two runs.

After a clean fourth, Gausman collapsed in the fifth. It began with another leadoff walk, this time Yasmani Grandal, and Taylor’s home run pulled the Dodgers within a run. The Braves turned to lefty Max Fried, who served a hanging curveball to slugger Max Muncy, resulting in a tied game.

Just like that, the energy at SunTrust Park was sapped. A night which began with Chipper Jones’ ceremonial first pitch and Hank Aaron’s “Let’s play ball” had seemingly windswept into another edition of Atlanta sports futility.

But Freeman shoulder the weight of the franchise, homering in the sixth to keep the Braves alive for another day.

He and Acuna will need an encore, perhaps twice, to keep the Braves’ season rolling. The Braves, trailing the best-of-five series 2-1, will host Game 4 Monday afternoon, and a victory would send them back to Los Angeles for a winner-take-all Game 5.

