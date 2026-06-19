Braves acquire Buford native, former Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart in trade with Pirates

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves made a trade on Thursday night to help out the team’s catching depth.

The Braves acquired former Buford High School and Georgia Tech star Joey Bart from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Atlanta sent relief pitcher Hunter Stratton back to Pittsburgh, the team that drafted him.

Atlanta optioned catcher Jair Camargo to Gwinnett and designated catcher Sandy Leon for assignment to clear up a roster spot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Bart grew up in Buford High School, where he was first drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays. He opted to stay home and play college baseball at Georgia Tech instead. He won the ACC Baseball Player of the Year and Johnny Bench Award during his junior season in 2018.

The San Francisco Giants drafted Bart with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. He made his debut two years later during the shortened 2020 season. Since then, Bart has played in 356 major league games with the Giants and Pirates.

Bart had been on the injured list for the Pirates since May. He played in 21 games so far this season and was batting .259 before his injury.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group