GA man identified as body found floating in WA river 2 years ago

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — Officials have identified a body found in a river in Washington two years ago as a man originally from Georgia.

Pierre Pearson’s family hadn’t seen or heard from him since April 2021 when he moved out to the west coast.

A year later in June 2022, two fishermen were out on the Columbia River in Washington when they spotted a body in the water.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said the body was heavily decomposed and they couldn’t identify the body using his face or fingerprints.

They sent the remains to Othram, a private DNA lab in Texas, for additional testing later that year.

Othram found a possible family match for Pearson. The sheriff’s office contacted his stepmother and father and got dental records.

The records matched Pearson. Officials are now working to turn over his remains to his family.

“There is no indication that Pearson died as a result of a crime and the investigation will be closed,” the sheriff’s office concluded.

