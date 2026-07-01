Body camera footage from Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. arrest released

Police have released the body camera video of Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr.’s arrest from February.

Pearce was arrested in Florida following a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend and WNBA player Rickea Jackson. He later agreed to enter a pre-trial intervention program to avoid a trial on three felony charges.

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Recently released police body camera footage shows Pearce standing outside his vehicle with his hands raised during the initial stop.

As an officer approaches with his firearm drawn, the two exchange words before the body camera’s audio begins recording.

“I’m not moving nowhere,” Pearce repeatedly says after the officer orders him to get on the ground.

Pearce then tells the officer not to touch him before getting back into the car and closing the door. When the officer orders him to exit the car, Pearce refuses.

After lowering the driver’s side window, Pearce tells the officer he cannot get out because he had told Jackson she was no longer allowed to drive the car.

The officer then asks why the two had been ramming into each other. As they continue talking over one another, the officer repeatedly orders Pearce to exit the car.

Instead, Pearce speeds away from the scene, prompting a police chase involving multiple patrol vehicles.

According to the police report, Pearce crashed his vehicle before officers took him into custody.

Pearce is back with the Falcons and appeared at team organized activities earlier this month.

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