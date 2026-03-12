Big temperature drop after severe storms clear out

ATLANTA — The severe threat for Thursday is over. A cold front has moved through north Georgia and that has caused temperatures to drop.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says temperatures won’t get out of the 50s after Atlanta tied a record-high of 82 degrees on Wednesday.

There is a wind advisory in effect through 8 p.m. for all of north Georgia. Gusts up to 40 mph could lead to tree limbs down and isolated power outages.

The cold will stick around for Friday. A frost advisory has also been issued for Friday morning from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The cold will stick around for Friday. A frost advisory has also been issued for Friday morning from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m.

