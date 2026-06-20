Former restaurant manager sentenced following rape investigation

WINDER, Ga. — A former Winder restaurant manager has been convicted and sentenced after an assault at the restaurant where he was employed, Winder Police Department said.

Daniel Barrios Catalan, 47, of Winder pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for intent to rape and false imprisonment as part of a negotiated plea.

The investigation began in March 2025 after a hospital reported a possible sexual assault involving someone who had come in for medical treatment.

Investigators identified Catalan as the primary suspect. He was the restaurant manager of the former Latin Flavors restaurant in Winder, where the assault took place.

Catalan was sentenced to 20 years, 15 of which will be behind bars followed by 10 years of probation, which will be served consecutively.

“This conviction is a direct result of the coordinated efforts of the Winder Police Department and the Piedmont Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney’s Office,” said Winder Police Chief Jim Fullington. “The negotiated plea ensures swift justice, holds the offender accountable, and spares the victim from the emotional burden of a prolonged trial.”

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