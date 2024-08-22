Want to be a part of the last season of ‘Stranger Things?’ Now’s your chance

ATLANTA — Do you want to go to Hawkins, Indiana? How about taking an adventure to the “Upside Down?”

Well, now’s your chance, Georgia.

The final season of the Netflix hit “Stranger Things” is currently filming in the Atlanta area and they are looking for some extras.

Over the last few years, the Emmy Award-winning show has filmed all over north Georgia and has become one of the streaming service’s biggest hits to date.

If you want to be a part of the cast, there are a few things there are a few non-negotiables that you need to know about.

First, you must be open to getting your haircut. You should plan to be on set for at least 12 hours. You will need to submit full-body pictures from every angle. You will also have to match the exact measurements of each role. And finally, you will need to have open availability and flexibility on the days during shooting and for fittings.

The shooting dates have not been released yet but the locations will be within an hour’s drive from Atlanta.

Here are some of the specific characters they are looking for:

WHITE MALE PHOTO DOUBLE

Height 6′2″ to 6′4″ in height

Ages 18 to 60

Beard is a plus but not required

Pay rate per day: $175 (with bumps for fittings and haircuts)

WHITE FEMALE PHOTO DOUBLE

Height 4′10″ to 5′1″

Ages 18+ (but must look younger)

Brunette

Pay rate per day $175 (with bumps for fittings and haircuts)

MALE OR FEMALE BLOND PHOTO DOUBLE

Height 5′

Ages 7 to 30+

Any gender

Pay rate per day: $175 (with bumps for fittings and haircuts)

BLACK FEMALE PHOTO DOUBLE

Height 4′7″

Age 7 to 30+

Real hair will be braided by hair department

Pay rate per day: $175 (with bumps for fittings and haircuts)

WHITE BRUNETTE FEMALE PHOTO DOUBLE

Height 4′11″

Ages 7 to 30+

A wig will be provided (but still open to a haircut or dye)

Pay rate per day: $175 (with bumps for fittings and haircuts)

OLIVE-SKIN/RAVEN HAIR MALE OR FEMALE PHOTO DOUBLE

Height 4′8″

Ages 7 to 30+

Asian, Hispanic or Mediterranean requested

Pay rate per day: $175 (with bumps for fittings and haircuts)

BLOND MALES OR FEMALES PHOTO DOUBLES

Height 4′7″

Ages 7 to 30+

Pay rate per day: $175 (with bumps for fittings and haircuts)

MALE AND FEMALES FOR MULTIPLE ROLES

Ages 18 to 60

Real military/tactical experience

Experience with vintage cars

General adult roles

Available Sept. 16 to Sept. 18

Pay rate per day varies from $150 to $186 (with bumps for fittings, haircuts and in some cases gas)

To apply for any of these roles, CLICK HERE.

