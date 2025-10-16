Voting rights group New Georgia Project shutting down after ethics violation

ATLANTA — Months after a Georgia nonprofit admitted to violating campaign finance laws, it has announced it will shut down.

The New Georgia Project and The New Georgia Project Action Fund will be officially dissolved.

“We are proud of the milestones we have achieved, the communities we have engaged and the countless individuals whose lives have been strengthened by our work,” the Board of Directors wrote in a statement.

In January, the voting rights group admitted to 16 violations of Georgia’s campaign finance laws and the state ethics commission hit it with a record $300,000 fine.

Lawmakers also contemplated investigating the organization’s ties to former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

“Allegedly, the New Georgia Project was opening campaign field offices, doing social media advocating, had literature advocating for Stacey Abrams and other candidates, and that is not permissible,” State Sen. Bill Cowsert told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot at the time.

Abrams founded the New Georgia Project, but left the organization 12 years ago.

“This moment calls for strong and courageous leaders to step forward, guided by principle and purpose,” the board wrote.

They did not comment on what led to the decision to stop operating.

