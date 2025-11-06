VIDEO: Suspects accused of burglarizing Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are searching for suspects seen on video breaking into a home and stealing items.
According to Atlanta police, the burglary happened on Aug 30. at a home on Allene Ave. SW.
APD said the suspects broke into the home and stole multiple electronics and guns.
Authorities released video in the hopes that the public could identify the suspects involved in the burglary.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tips can be submitted anonymously through various channels, including calling the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477, visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 app, or texting CSGA to 738477.
