VIDEO: Suspects accused of burglarizing Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are searching for suspects seen on video breaking into a home and stealing items.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Atlanta police, the burglary happened on Aug 30. at a home on Allene Ave. SW.

APD said the suspects broke into the home and stole multiple electronics and guns.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities released video in the hopes that the public could identify the suspects involved in the burglary.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through various channels, including calling the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477, visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 app, or texting CSGA to 738477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group