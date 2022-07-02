Deputies rescue woman in crisis on top of Fulton courthouse

Video shows dramatic rescue of woman in crisis on top of Fulton courthouse

ATLANTA — Deputies helped a woman in a mental health crisis who had threatened to jump from the top of the Fulton County Courthouse Thursday afternoon.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne talked to Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat, who described what happened that led to a rescue Thursday night.

Labat said that around 4:30 p.m. his department was alerted to a woman who was possibly trying to jump off of the roof of the courthouse.

“We are investigating how she got up there, but she was naked and hanging over the side of the building, and we immediately locked down the courthouse and proceeded to implement our rescue operation,” Labat said.

Labat said the courthouse was locked down, in part, to make sure no one walked out the door about eight stories below the Central Ave. side of the courthouse. Atlanta police and Atlanta Fire Rescue were notified, and the sheriff’s office established a command post. Labat said the Fulton County Solicitor General’s Office also assisted.

The agencies worked together to lock down the area and deploy an airbag on the ground.

Labat provided drone video of the amazing rescue, which Channel 2 Action News has blurred to protect the woman’s privacy.

While the agencies were working to rescue the woman, the sheriff learned that she spoke Portuguese. They quickly rushed translators to help Crisis Negotiator Nicholas Reynolds to communicate with her.

Labat said it was Reynolds who was able to grab the woman and get her to safety.

“He put himself in harm’s way, and again, he is a hero for doing so,” Labat said.

Labat also commended Fulton County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tamira Lee, Deputy Kelsey Avila, Atlanta Police Officer Adriana Torres and District Attorney’s Office Victim Advocate Dilma Dos Reis for the roles they played in helping the woman.

“Compassion goes along with the understanding that this is a tough time in our community,” Labat said. “It’s a tough time across America. I could not be more proud of Deputy Reynolds and the entire team.”

