Trump to accept GOP’s nomination Thursday night as RNC wraps up

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump will officially accept the Republican party’s nomination for President Thursday night as the Republican National Convention wraps up.

It will be his first speech since he was shot during a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Trump’s speech comes as Democrats continue to debate whether President Joe Biden will remain their nominee.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot has learned that after the assassination attempt over the weekend, Trump rewrote his acceptance speech.

Earlier in the day Thursday, Elliot spoke to Eric Trump about the campaign after the convention.

“We’ve got to fix the basics of this country, and no one’s fighting for it, and we don’t have a cheerleader anymore. We need to get back to a spot where we have a cheerleader. And that’s exactly why Donald Trump’s going to win,” Eric Trump said.

Two security rings away, one of Trump’s fiercest critics, the Lincoln Project, rented a series of electronic billboard trucks -- each one criticizing Trump’s four years in office.

There’s a lot of talk at the RNC of Democratic pressure on Biden to drop out of the race and replace him at the top of the ticket.

Eric Trump isn’t sure if that will happen, but if it does, he thinks it will be Kamala Harris.

“I believe it would be Kamala if that were to happen, and I think we beat her as well, and frankly, I think we beat anybody they put on the ticket because America knows whatever they’ve been doing and the policies of this administration aren’t working,” Eric Trump said.

Elliot also talked to some Republican delegates from around the country -- they agreed.

“I would rather … it doesn’t matter. He’s going to be the 47th president of the United States,” Tien Tran said.

Donald Trump is scheduled to begin his acceptance speech at 10 p.m. and could go up to 90 minutes.

