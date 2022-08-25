Tree falls on top of Atlanta school bus, no students injured, officials say

ATLANTA — Six children with special needs on a school bus in southwest Atlanta are OK after a large tree fell and landed on top of the bus.
District officials say the tree fell on the school bus as it drove down Beecher Circle SW just before 7:30 a.m.
The bus was taking the students to nearby Beecher Hills Elementary School, according to Atlanta Public Schools.
Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway spoke with a man on Channel 2 Action News at Noon who said he heard the tree fall and leapt into action.
“I heard a loud sound that kinda sound like lighting, but then there was no sound behind it. Then my brain just said, ‘Oh, that’s a tree,’” Victor McCoy said.
The tree was located on the property of an abandoned house.
“I went out to it and I seen the blinking lights and I walked up to it, was a bus, a big school bus and a lady was in there screaming,” McCoy told Holloway.
That’s when he went back inside and called 911.
Luckily, none of the children were hurt. All six were taken to a different bus and then to the school.
District officials say the driver reported minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Witnesses told Holloway that the driver got some glass in her eye.
Officials have not commented on if the tree falling was weather-related.
