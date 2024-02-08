Tomorrow will be warm and cloudy, but some wet changes are in store for the weekend

ATLANTA — With a little sun Thursday afternoon, clouds will move in and it will get a little chilly out for the evening.

All of this comes as a soggy change is coming our way for the weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 says isolated showers are possible Friday afternoon and evening in far North Georgia.

“More widespread rain is going to be moving in as we head into and through the weekend,” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

We’re tracking when the rain could impact your neighborhood throughout the evening on Channel 2 Action News.

Here’s what you need to know for Friday:

A dry cloudy start

Temperatures in the mid to high 60s throughout North Georgia.

Chance of rain for far North Georgia in the evening

A cloudy, chilly evening ahead for your Thursday Here's Severe Weather Team Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz with a look at your Thursday evening forecast.

©2024 Cox Media Group