Tom Brady hired by Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines

ATLANTA — The man who ripped the heart of Falcons fans after leading a 28-3 comeback in Super Bowl LII is now working for Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.

Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, is joining Delta as a long-term strategic adviser, according to the company.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Delta said in a news release that “Brady’s expertise in teamwork, performance, and perseverance” will assist the company.

“Delta’s people are driven by their commitment to world-class performance, excellence and a desire to achieve best-in-class results,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “Bringing a leader like Tom onto the Delta team furthers our mission to connect the world while accelerating our drive to continuously improve for our colleagues, customers and communities.”

Brady, whose mother was a flight attendant, said he has always admired people who worked in air travel.

“I am grateful to be joining the Delta family, a company I have loved and respected for years,” Brady said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Of course, Brady has a major connection to Atlanta history.

In a game that Falcons fans would like to forget, Brady and the New England Patriots trailed the Falcons 28-3 at halftime, but the Patriots scored 19 points in the final quarter, including a pair of two-point conversions.

The Patriots won the game with James White’s 2-yard touchdown run in overtime.

It was the biggest collapse in Super Bowl history,

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Bijan Robinson speaks to Channel 2 after Falcons select him with No. 8 pick

©2023 Cox Media Group