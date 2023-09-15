This is how you can wish Jimmy Carter a happy 99th birthday

ATLANTA — What is the best birthday present you can give to a former president and beloved Georgian? A simple message is all Jimmy Carter needs.

The Carter Center is asking for birthday wishes for Jimmy Carter ahead of his 99th birthday on Oct. 1. It’s a tradition that the center has done for his birthday the past few years.

People across Georgia, the country, and the world can leave their birthday messages on a virtual card here.

Hundreds of messages have already been signed along with people’s photos and stories of their experiences with Carter.

Carter is the oldest living president, past or present.

RELATED STORIES:

His grandson, Jason Carter, appeared on GMA 3 on Thursday to give an update on his grandfather’s health.

“Number one, as you know he’s been in hospice now for over six months. And so we didn’t know and we didn’t believe at the time that we were going to get to this 99th birthday. But they’re doing remarkably well. They are coming to the end of course at this time in their lives, but they are at peace, they are together, they’re at home, they’re in love and you don’t get much more than that and they don’t expect more,” Carter said. “So they’ve had an incredible life and I saw them last weekend and it was a wonderful thing to see.”

In celebration of Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday, The Carter Center is asking the public to visit their website and share their birthday wishes with a photo or video.

Well-wishers can also share their birthday wishes on social media by using the hashtag #JimmyCarter99.

RELATED NEWS:

Rosalynn Carter's 96th birthday celebrated





©2023 Cox Media Group