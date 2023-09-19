Teyana Taylor, former Ga. Tech standout separating after 7 years of marriage

ATLANTA — Singer-actress Teyana Taylor and former Georgia Tech basketball standout Iman Shumpert announced they are separating after 10 years together and seven years of marriage.

Taylor posted a statement on Instagram confirming their separation and saying the couple will remain ‘the best of friends’ as they work as business partners and co-parents. She also wanted to clear up the rumors about why they split.

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, “infidelity” ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT,” Taylor wrote.

“We just keep y’all .... out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all.”

Taylor, known for her music videos and roles for “A Thousand and One” and “Coming 2 America,” started dating Shumpert in 2015 and married the basketball player in 2016. The couple has a 7-year-old and 3-year-old daughter.

Shumpert shined on the court for the Georgia Tech men’s basketball team and won a NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He later competed and eventually won Season 30 of “Dancing with the Star.”

Shumpert has not released any statements on his social media about the couple’s separation.

