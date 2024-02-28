Temperatures expected to drop more than 30 degrees overnight

ATLANTA — A line of heavy rain and severe storms moved through North Georgia late Wednesday afternoon and into the early evening, and behind those storms is some much colder air.

“The winds are going to quickly turn around to the north and those temperatures are really going to drop,” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

A wind advisory remains in effect until midnight with gusts up to 45 mph.

The cooler air will move in overnight and into the morning. The wind will die down and by morning, areas could be below freezing.

“So we go from the mid-70s today to the low to mid-30s by tomorrow morning,” Nitz said.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid to high 50s by Thursday afternoon.

Warmer temps are expected to return by the weekend.

Lows in the 30s overnight

