Temperatures expected to drop more than 30 degrees overnight

ATLANTA — A line of heavy rain and severe storms moved through North Georgia late Wednesday afternoon and into the early evening, and behind those storms is some much colder air.
“The winds are going to quickly turn around to the north and those temperatures are really going to drop,” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.
A wind advisory remains in effect until midnight with gusts up to 45 mph.
TRENDING STORIES:
- LIVE UPDATES: Multiple metro Atlanta counties under severe thunderstorm warnings
- Severe storms topple trees, power lines across metro Atlanta
- Gwinnett woman charged after video shows boy riding in Dodge Challenger trunk holding baby bassinet
The cooler air will move in overnight and into the morning. The wind will die down and by morning, areas could be below freezing.
“So we go from the mid-70s today to the low to mid-30s by tomorrow morning,” Nitz said.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid to high 50s by Thursday afternoon.
Warmer temps are expected to return by the weekend.
©2024 Cox Media Group