Suspect sought in deadly Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving a homicide.

The deadly shooting took place on Nov. 23 at 1955 Campbellton Road SW.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at about 9:54 p.m. and found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, a 25-year-old man, was also found with a gunshot wound but was alert and conscious, Atlanta PD said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victims were initially in the parking lot of 1975 Campbellton Road SW.

A crowd approached from 1955 Campbellton Road SW, and as the victims began walking, two individuals fired at them, hitting both, Atlanta PD said..

APD provided a photo of one of the suspects.

The Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit is urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta or the department directly.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

