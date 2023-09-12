Storms, showers possible throughout afternoon, evening

ATLANTA — The chance for scattered showers and storms will continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening, Severe Weather Team 2 says.
Storms have already started forming across extreme North Georgia and more storms will form throughout the afternoon and evening across the metro.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Biggest threats include heavy rain and lightning
- Storms will continue into the night
- Change for scattered showers and storms on Wednesday
