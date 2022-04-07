‘Something out of a horror movie:’ GA man’s body lost in the mail 3 years ago still missing

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A family says three years after their loved one’s death, some of his remains are still missing and no one can explain where they are.

“This has been for us like something out of a horror movie,” Jeffrey Merriweather told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

The father said losing his son has been hard enough on him and his family.

“Then to now you lose his remains. This is...naw man,” Merriweather said in disgust.

For the last three years human remains of 32-year-old Jeffrey Merriweather Jr. have been missing. Police believe he was involved in a shooting in 2019.

They found his mostly decomposed body weeks later.

At that time, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office says it shipped some of Jeffrey Merriweather Jr’s remains to an out of state specialized facility to determine how he died via Fed Ex.

A Fed Ex spokesperson said the shipment arrived at its Austell location; however, no one could find the remains after that.

“I don’t know how this could have happened when you got to sign for stuff. You got tracking numbers,” Merriweather pointed out.

Three years have passed and the Merriweather family are still searching for answers.

“You never reached out you never said anything,” he said, directing his ire at Fed Ex.

He says he’s heard nothing from Fed Ex or the medical examiner’s office.

“I miss you,” Merriweather whispered while looking at a photo of his son in his mancave filled with pictures of him.

He says it’s hard to get closure when he has no idea where his son’s missing remains are located.

“I think somebody should be held accountable for this. This is something you just don’t sweep under the carpet,” he said.

The medical examiner’s office says it was reaching out to their investigative team to see who could explain what happened in this case. A Fed Ex spokesperson said she was reaching out to her team to try and get some answers as well.

Meanwhile the Merriweather family says they don’t want any other family to go through this. They would like to see legislation where civil penalties would be imposed on those who lose human remains.









