Sold-out stadium could watch Georgia Tech clinch trip to ACC Championship

ATLANTA — With a win on Saturday, the No. 16 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets can secure their spot in the ACC Championship.

On Thursday, the Georgia Tech Athletic Association announced that the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Bobby Dodd Stadium is sold out.

Saturday will see a capacity crowd at the Atlanta stadium of 51,913.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A win would punch the undefeated team’s ticket to its first ACC Championship since 2014, when they lost to the Florida State Seminoles 37-35.

This marks the second sold-out game in a row for Georgia Tech, making this season the first since 2015 to have multiple sellouts in one season.

Even though tickets are sold out, Channel 2 Action News checked, and tickets are still available on SeatGeek.

For a pair of tickets, the lowest price we found was $82 each. But if you want to go big, you can snag a pair of tickets for as much as $1,652 each.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group