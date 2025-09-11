Sinkhole in Midtown creates traffic disruption

ATLANTA — Watch out while driving in Midtown. Department of Watershed Management crews are currently addressing a sinkhole caused by a main break at the intersection of Spring Street NW and 17th Street NW in Atlanta.

During the repair process Wednesday ngiht, a gas line was inadvertently damaged, prompting Atlanta Gas Light crews to join the site to perform necessary gas line repairs.

The situation is stable, and the roadway is expected to reopen in time for the morning commute.

As a result of the incident, three southbound lanes are currently closed, and traffic control measures are in place to safely guide motorists around the work zone.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area and, if possible, seek alternate routes.

Department of Watershed Management will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as new information becomes available.

The repairs are expected to be completed, allowing the road to reopen by the morning commute, minimizing disruption for drivers in the area.

