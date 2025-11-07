Scattered showers and a big drop in temperatures expected this weekend

ATLANTA — Scattered showers will be moving across parts of North Georgia on Friday evening ahead of a cold front that will move in overnight.

“There will be a broken line of showers and storms moving into Northwest Georgia after midnight, into the north metro by around 3 a.m.” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

Nitz said the storms have the potential for some damaging wind gusts.

Those storms will diminish by daybreak.

Another front is expected to move in late this weekend, bringing much colder air to the area.

We’ll be tracking isolated showers this weekend on Channel 2 Action News.

