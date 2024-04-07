Prosecution rests against former Atlanta BLM activist accused of stealing $500K in donations

ATLANTA — The prosecution has rested its case against a former Atlanta activist accused of creating a bogus Black Lives Matter group to steal $500,000 from donors to fund his lavish lifestyle.

An investigation by the FBI concluded that Sir Maejor Page, also known as Tyree Conyers-Page, had created a Facebook page called Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta and had been soliciting money through the page through a GoFundMe account.

Page is facing charges of money laundering and wire fraud in Ohio after he allegedly used money through his Black Lives Matter nonprofit for personal purchases.

The FBI also said Page responded to several messages through the Facebook account in telling people that their “funds had been donated to be used to fight for George Floyd and that none of ‘the funds have been used for personal items. All movement related.’”

Page was arrested in Toledo, Ohio in 2020 as authorities raided the home that he bought there.

In the federal complaint against him, it said Page bought the home under the name of Hi Frequency Ohio, an organization for which he was listed as treasurer and general counsel for.

The complaint outlined several purchases, including a security system which cost $1,310, tailored suits and accessories totaling $2,065, furniture purchases totaling more than $12,000, Walmart purchases totaling more than $4,000, and Home Depot charges of $2,125.67.

In federal court on Friday, Page’s defense team worked to show his role as a community activist, the Toledo Blade reported.

A Toledo area county commissioner, Peter Gerken, described Page as “nonviolent” and “very passionate.”

A tax attorney named Louise Jackson was also called to testify. She said Page called her about setting up a charity called Hi Frequency Ohio.

She said Page told her that he was closing up a charity in Georgia and wanted to open one in Ohio.

Jackson said the firm was hired to perform a task and Page did not retain the firm as counsel. She also said, “We had no discussions about the source of funds” for the new LLC, the newspaper reported.

The trial is expected to continue on Tuesday.

