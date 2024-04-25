New expansion to Atlanta airport staying ‘traveler friendly’ while under construction

ATLANTA — A new expansion at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and the new Concourse D addition is not a normal construction project.

With a determination not to shut things down, a module concept was born.

Nineteen modules will make up the new Concourse D.

The first module was trucked over to the Concourse overnight.

Engineers at the airport say the second one is close to completion

The modules are built on nearby airport land away from the daily operations.

That allows passengers to come and go with very little interruption.

It’s part of the $1.4 billion project to enhance Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, elevating it to look and function like the world’s busiest airport that it is.

Early Thursday evening, city, county, and state leaders showed up to take part in the unveiling of what they’re calling it a marvel of operational sustainability and architectural engineering.

There are three more modules being built at the site with even more to come.

Eventually 19 of them will be connected together to make Concourse D.

