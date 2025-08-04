Mother of Ahmaud Arbery hopes to keep building son’s legacy through support foundation

Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, is turning her son’s tragic death into a legacy of hope and support for young Black men through the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation.

Arbery was killed while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, in 2020, a case that garnered national attention.

His mother started the foundation to mentor young Black men and provide scholarships to Black boys who are graduating and have been accepted into institutions.

“I knew I needed to start building his legacy,” Cooper-Jones told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson, reflecting on her son’s impact beyond being a jogger who was killed.

Cooper-Jones said she still speaks with her son daily, finding strength through prayer and meditation.

“I pray a lot ... I meditate ... and I know I just have to keep moving forward,” Cooper-Jones said.

The foundation not only mentors young Black men but also offers scholarships to those who are registered to vote and participate in community service.

“We give scholarships to Black boys ... who are graduating ... they have been accepted into an institution ... they are registered to vote ... and they give 15 hours of community service,” Cooper-Jones told Channel 2 Action News.

Arbery’s family is still awaiting the civil trial related to his case, but through the foundation and community events, his legacy continues to inspire hope and change.

“It makes me feel hopeful and encouraged that people have not forgotten what happened in 2020,” Cooper-Jones said.

The ‘Run with Maud’ 5K fundraiser is scheduled for Aug. 23 at Shirley Clarke Franklin Park in Atlanta, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

