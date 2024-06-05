Mom pleads for answers after all 3 suspects in her daughter’s disappearance, murder arrested

ATLANTA — The mother of a murdered woman described the pain she and her family have felt for months since her daughter went out with friends and never returned home.

Allahnia Lenoir, 24, vanished in 2022. Her body has never been found, but police are investigating her case as a homicide, and now two men have been charged with murder.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at Atlanta police headquarters on Wednesday when her mother, Jannette Jackson, addressed the public.

Police previously named the three men wanted in her case. Now, all three are in custody.

“Just give me my daughter back. There is no doubt that these people have my daughter,” Jackson said.

Steven Oboite, 31, was the last remaining suspect, until he was taken into custody on Friday. Two game wardens spotted him riding a jet ski on Lake Allatoona and thought he was drunk.

When they asked for his ID, investigators say he took off, but didn’t make it very far.

Jackson had some desperate words, begging for Oboite to tell her where her daughter’s body is.

“At this point, Steven, if there’s anything left in you that’s human, just please just tell me where my daughter is so we can lay her to rest,” she said.

Oboite and Diante Reynolds, who has been in jail since 2022, are charged with murder. Nicholas Hendrickson is accused of helping dispose of Lenoir’s body.

“With this case in particular, we were vocal,” Major Peter Malecki with APD said. “We talked to you guys, we talked to the community, and we did that in hopes of receiving tips and we followed up on each and every one of those.”

Lenoir’s family says they are hopeful that the latest arrest will bring them new information that could lead them to her remains.

