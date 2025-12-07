Midtown apartment fire displaces resident

ATLANTA — An apartment building in midtown Atlanta was evacuated Saturday night after a fire.

The fire was reported at 1460 West Peachtree Street at an apartment building.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Roman told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter said the fire and resultant damage was limited to one apartment.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Roman said they’re working to get the displaced resident housing help.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group