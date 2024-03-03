Mayor attends opening of mixed-income affordable housing complex in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens attended a Wednesday grand opening of new affordable housing complex the Residences at Westview, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Southwest, downtown.

The 60-unit property is already fully leased, with a waitlist for additional units, according to developer Gorman & Company.

A company spokesman said the property itself is a mixed-income community and that they’re working on completing more affordable home constructions in Atlanta, with more to finish in July.

“Residences at Westview, a well-connected family development located near the West Lake MARTA Station, features one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes as well as community spaces with a playground, community garden, and outdoor gathering spaces,” according to Gorman & Company.

The company said 90% of the units at the residence will be affordable for families making 50% to 60% of the Atlanta area median income, which is currently between $51,050 to $61,260 for a family of four, according to data from Invest Atlanta.

Residents of the community on Martin Luther King Jr. Driver will have access to after-school services from Catholic Charities and easy access to Interstates 285 and 75, in addition to being located near the West Lake MARTA station, according to Gorman & Company.

“Gorman & Company is proud to open this much-needed housing along the MLK corridor in Atlanta. The work doesn’t stop here; with the high demand for quality affordable and well-managed housing, we are committed to developing, designing, constructing, and managing more quality affordable housing within the city to shelter Atlanta residents,” Joel Reed, Southeast Market President for Gorman & Company, said. “With that commitment, in July 2024, we will be completing another 54 units at Hamilton Hills, located just down the road, and have over 350 units planned to be completed in the next two years in and around Atlanta.”

Funding for the development came from a combination of community partners, including Invest Atlanta, US Bank, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and Catholic Charities.

Dickens, chair of Invest Atlanta, has made solving Atlanta housing and homelessness crises a major priority for his time in office.

“Investment in housing is an investment in the future of Atlanta,” Dickens said at the event.

