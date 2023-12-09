Man with 36 previous arrests scales Buckhead parking deck, hides in bushes to escape police

ATLANTA — A man with a long criminal history is facing new charges in Fulton County after being arrested last month.

Atlanta police were tracking a stolen Ram pickup truck along Peachtree Road in Buckhead.

The Air Unit was able to spot the stolen truck driving to the top floor of a parking deck. The driver, later identified as Shane Ellison, parked the truck and tried to hide behind a pillar near the exit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As officers got close to his location, he jumped off of the fifth floor of the parking deck and scaled in between floors and hide behind other cars.

Officers began searching the deck from the bottom floor and each time they would get close to Ellison, he would climb down another floor.

Units in the area heard a loud thud as Ellison jumped down to the ground and found him hiding in the bushes and detained him.

TRENDING STORIES:

Body camera video of the arrest shows Ellison groaning loudly after the jump. Police say he was evaluated on scene by Grady EMS and released into their custody.

He was taken to the Fulton County Jail and charged with theft by taking, removal of license plate, obstruction and possession of tools to commit a crime. He has since posted bond and been released.

Investigators say Ellison has seven prior convictions and 36 arrests.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Bridal shop owner says convicted thief walked out of her Sandy Spring store with thousands

©2023 Cox Media Group