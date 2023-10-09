Man hit, killed by MARTA train in southeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A man died after he was hit and killed by a MARTA train on Sunday night, according to MARTA officials.
It happened at around 11:20 p.m. near the King Memorial Station.
Officials said it happened on the westbound tracks.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
It is unclear why the man was on the tracks.
Service in this area was interrupted after the man was found dead.
Officials did not share any additional information.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Bobcat attacks children, north Georgia officials advise residents to be on alert
- Game feed goes dark during Atlanta Falcons’ game-winning field goal
- Woman supplying kilos of meth, fentanyl out of Buckhead high-rise pleads guilty, 8 others involved
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group