Man hit, killed by MARTA train in southeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A man died after he was hit and killed by a MARTA train on Sunday night, according to MARTA officials.

It happened at around 11:20 p.m. near the King Memorial Station.

Officials said it happened on the westbound tracks.

It is unclear why the man was on the tracks.

Service in this area was interrupted after the man was found dead.

Officials did not share any additional information.

