Man says Atlanta police raided his home by mistake, scared young son

ATLANTA — A man says police arrived at his southeast Atlanta home with guns drawn and handcuffed him, and he has video showing they were there.

Police initially told Channel 2’s Tom Jones they had no record of any of their officers at Chaz Carter’s Edgewood Avenue home that day. Later Tuesday, officials responded again to say they are aware of the incident and looking into it.

Carter shared video of an encounter from Friday he says traumatized him and his 5-year-old son.

“When I peaked down, they were down there with guns,” he said.

He had no idea at first who was screaming outside his home. They ordered his girlfriend and his son to come out, and they pointed guns at him as they ordered him down the stairs.

He says he eventually heard police say they were at the wrong address. That still doesn’t explain why police don’t have a record of their officers being at his address or the one they were looking for.

He runs a photo studio out of his home and says one of his clients drove up and saw him in handcuffs. He wonders what would have happened if he had clients inside his home.

“I’ve seen and heard about situations where mistakes have been made and I didn’t want to be a mistake,” Carter said.

Also on Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments for a case involving another Atlanta family who said their home was raided by mistake by the FBI.

