Lineup announced for SweetWater 420 festival, over 25 artists expected to perform

ATLANTA — SweetWater 420 Fest is returning to Atlanta, this time at Pullman Yard on April 20 and April 21.

The festival will feature Beck and Slightly Stoopid as headliners. The event will also include artists from different genres from alternative to rock, pop, and even soul!

Some of the artists included are Big Gigantic. Black Pumas, Gov’t Mule, Trombone Shorty, Cory Wong, Grace Potter, Moe., St. Paul & The Broken Bones, and others.

“420 Fest is back, and we’re gearing up to throw one of the biggest parties yet. In true SweetWater 420 Fest spirit, we’re bringing the hottest acts in music to the heart of the South’s craft beer revolution. We’re excited to start a new chapter for 420 Fest in partnership with Pullman Yards, which is the perfect venue for this beloved event,” said Ty Gilmore, President of U.S. Beers for Tilray Brands.

Coinciding with Earth Day (April 22) celebrations, 420 Fest is back to a full two-day festival format with over twenty-five acts across three unique indoor and outdoor stages at the historic Pullman Yards grounds, which will also feature local vendors, workshops, food trucks, an artist market, the Planet 420 non-profit village, and much more. The venue hosted last fall’s Highball festival, which was rated by USAToday as one of the Top 10 Best New music festivals in the country.

Early Bird tickets for SweetWater 420 Fest are on sale at SweetWater420Fest.com.

