Life University alum among US Rugby team’s dramatic finish to win bronze medal at France Olympics

ATLANTA — Alex “Spiff” Sedrick ran most of the length of the field to give the U.S. women a first Olympic rugby sevens medal with a stunning stoppage-time comeback win over Australia in the bronze-medal match on Tuesday.

The 2016 champion Australians were leading 12-7 with seconds remaining and deep in U.S. territory. The ball went to Sedrick and she bumped off two tacklers before racing all the way to the other end to score and spark jubilation for the Americans.

The U.S. women reached the Olympic semifinals for the first time and lost to defending champion New Zealand. That made the playoff for a third a case of winning a medal or going home without.

RELATED STORIES:

The Americans rushed onto the field to celebrate the 14-12 victory. Sammy Sullivan was in tears. Ilona Maher raised both arms up in triumph.

Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” blared over the stadium speakers.

The U.S. women had to wait until after the final between New Zealand and Canada to take their place on the podium.

Sedrick once won the MA Sorensen award at Marietta’s Life University as the nation’s top rugby player.

The Associated Press contributed to this.

RELATED NEWS:

A lasting legacy: The 1996 Olympics and the park that pushed Atlanta into the spotlight Construction wrapped up on Centennial Olympic Park just six days before the opening ceremonies. It was the gathering spot, a venue that brought people together

©2024 Cox Media Group