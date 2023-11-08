At least 1 dead, 2 critical after crash in northwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — At least one person is dead and two were critically injured in a crash in northwest Atlanta Wednesday.

Police said the crash happened near 1598 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the driver hit a building and two pedestrians.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and two pedestrians were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where a black SUV appeared to be severely damaged in the parking lot of an AutoZone. It’s unclear how many cars were involved in the crash.

The accident happened right across the street from Woodson Academy.

Teen worker falls 15 feet into elevator shaft at Coweta County grocery store, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group