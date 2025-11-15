Kids trapped in elevator, so Atlanta firefighters came to the rescue

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters don’t only respond to put out flames; when two children became trapped in an elevator, they came to the rescue.

Officials say the children got trapped in a stalled elevator inside a blind shaft, which means the elevator didn’t have access to any floors and could be 100 feet deep.

They added that there was no clear time for a technician to arrive.

Crews attempted to reset the system, but it didn’t work.

Instead, two rescuers were lowered down on ropes to reach the children. They were then able to use the ropes to lift them to safety.

The whole rescue only took between 15 and 20 minutes.

Luckily, neither of the kids suffered any injuries.

Officials didn’t comment on what led up to them getting stuck in the elevator.

